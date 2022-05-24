UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Launch Drug Free Peshawar Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 06:25 PM

The District Administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to make Peshawar city free from drug addicts and rehabilitate the addicted persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The District Administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to make Peshawar city free from drug addicts and rehabilitate the addicted persons.

In a briefing to Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here on Tuesday, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud said that he would supervise the campaign and all the drug addicts would be admitted a rehabilitation centres and then repatriated to their own provinces.

He said that currently there are 2,000 drug addicts in Peshawar city and most of them belong to other provinces of the country, adding that nine hotspots of drug addicts have been identified.

The Commissioner said that the district administration in collaboration with public and private Rehabilitation Centres, NGOs and welfare organizations would rehabilitate the drug addicts.

He further said that a major crackdown would also be carried out against drug peddlers.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Saif said that the government in collaboration with line departments and welfare organizations would soon launch a rehabilitation programme for drug addicts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that drug addicts was a physiological program for which the counseling and rehabilitation of the affected persons was very imperative.

He appreciated the step of the district government of Peshawar and emphasized on coordination among the line departments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO and officers of line departments.

