Distt admin to launch special cleanliness operation at airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration has decided to launch a special cleanliness operation at the airport and adjacent areas to prevent birds from affecting flight operations during Eid-Ul-Azha.

The decision was made in a meeting held here on Saturday which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR) Noman Afzal while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCG) Abida Fareed, all assistant commissioners, airport administration and other concerned officers were also present.

ADCR Noman Afzal said that flight operations are usually affected by the birds due to the remaining sacrificial animals during Eid-Ul-Azha.

He stressed the need to create awareness among the masses to avoid throwing the remaining sacrificial animals in the streets. He directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to ensure the best arrangements to prevent such situation.

ADCG Abida Fareed directed the MWMC administration to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign in the city to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-Ul-Azha. The officers of the airport administration also presented different suggestions in the meeting to prevent the situation.