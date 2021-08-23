UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Make Medical Centres Of Red Crescent Functional

Mon 23rd August 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to make all medical centres of Red Crescent functional in order to restore medical facilities for the masses.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad while presiding over a meeting of Red Crescent Society here on Monday.

He directed officers concerned to improve machinery and staff capacity at the Red Crescent medical centres and asked officers to use the building of Hilal-e-Ahmer medical centres for health projects.

He said that efforts would be made to increase funds of Red Crescent society.

The deputy commissioner assured Red Crescent Society that their issues would be resolved on top priority.

Secretary Red Crescent Society Dr Ali Mehdi gave detailed briefing in the meeting about the functioning and goals of the society.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer Health Shoaib Gormani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

