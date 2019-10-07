UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin To Observe "National Resilience Day" On Oct 8

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

Distt admin to observe

The district administration Hyderabad has planned to observe "National Resilience Day" on Tuesday (October 08) to create awareness amongst general public about disasters and to commemorate victims of past disasters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has planned to observe "National Resilience Day" on Tuesday (October 08) to create awareness amongst general public about disasters and to commemorate victims of past disasters.

According to schedule, an awareness rally will be taken out from old campus to Hyderabad press club at about 10:30 a.

m, in which employees, officers and officials of all departments will participate.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I has requested all officers to participate in the rally along with their employees and the Senior Superintendent of Police was requested to take necessary arrangements to provide security to the participants of rally.

The SSP was requested for taking traffic arrangements on the occasion.

