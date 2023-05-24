Distt admin to organize Mango Festival in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to organize Mango Festival in the first week of July in order to introduce mango to the world.

The decision was made in a meeting of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir with the administration of Agriculture University and other departments of the district government here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the mango festival would be one of the best ways to introduce a variety of Multani Mango at the international level. He said that Ambassadors of different countries would be invited to the festival which includes musical, and cultural shows and other entertainment events.

He said that export could be increased by introducing Multani Mango in the world and added that over 100 varieties of the fruit would be displayed at the festival.