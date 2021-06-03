UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin To Organize Vaccination Camp On June 5

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Distt admin to organize vaccination camp on June 5

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to organize corona vaccination camp at deputy commissioner office on June 5 for facilitation of government officials.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the district administration striving hard to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens including the government officials.

The DC has directed officers concerned to organize a corona vaccination camp on June 05 for vaccination of government officials above 30-year of age.

The officials and officers have been directed to ensure their presence at the camp.

According a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday, the officers have been directed to bring their subordinates at the camp in order to vaccinate all government officials.

Related Topics

June All Government

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

20 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

21 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

41 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.