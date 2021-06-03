Distt admin to organize vaccination camp on June 5

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to organize corona vaccination camp at deputy commissioner office on June 5 for facilitation of government officials.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the district administration striving hard to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens including the government officials.

The DC has directed officers concerned to organize a corona vaccination camp on June 05 for vaccination of government officials above 30-year of age.

The officials and officers have been directed to ensure their presence at the camp.

According a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday, the officers have been directed to bring their subordinates at the camp in order to vaccinate all government officials.