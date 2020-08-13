Distt admin to organize various I-Day programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has chalked out various programmes to celebrated the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday in a befitting manner.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that Azadi programmes would be started with a siren which would be blown at 8:58 a.m. in Commissioner's Complex.

All the participants will observe a one-minute silence and later, division commissioner along with parliamentarians and officers of government departments will unfurl national flag.

Police contingent, civil defence and Rescue 1122 will present march past and salute to the national flag while national songs will also be playing besides releasing balloons and pigeons in the air.

He said that children of various schools would also present tableau while sweets would also be distributed among the participants of Azadi seminar.

Similar functions will also be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the division while buildings and offices of governmentdepartments would be decorated with national flags and colorfulbuntings, he added.