Distt admin to pay soon affectees of Manchora dam: Assistant Commissioner

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :District and Tehsil administration Manshera have worked with dedication for the payments to the affectees of Manchora dam, we have completed all paper work and soon payments would be started.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Oghi Muhammad Shajeen while talking to a delegation of Manchora dam affectees here on Saturday.

He said that there was no doubt that payments to the affectees were delayed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the affectees of Manchora dam have given a deadline of February 10 to the district administration for the payments of land which has been acquired for the dam.

On the occasion, AC assured the delegation that the payments would be started soon to the affectees of dam.