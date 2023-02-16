Distt admin to plant 370,000 saplings under 'Go Green' campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has set a target of planting 370,000 saplings under the 'Go Green' campaign in connection with the upcoming spring season.

Presiding over a meeting on Thursday to review arrangements for the campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that participation of civil society and private organization would be ensured to make the campaign successful.

He said that targets had been set for all relevant departments and the performance would be monitored against those targets.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to start a comprehensive awareness campaign in the district. He said that six feet long saplings would also be planted in the residential areas of the city during the campaign.

He urged the masses to participate in the camping and play their due role to make it successful in order to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar and officers of health, education and other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.