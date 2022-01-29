Distt admin to provide HIV, Hepatitis kits in prisons

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan on Saturday said the district administration would provide test kits for HIV aids and Hepatitis in prisons for tests of prisoners.

During his visit to district jail here to review facilities being provided to prisoners, the deputy commissioner said that more facilities would be provided in jail as per policy of the provincial government.

He said the issue of shortage of medicines at jail hospital would be resolved soon.

The DC also visited different barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners in jail. He also planted a sapling at the jail.