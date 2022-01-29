UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Provide HIV, Hepatitis Kits In Prisons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Distt admin to provide HIV, Hepatitis kits in prisons

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan on Saturday said the district administration would provide test kits for HIV aids and Hepatitis in prisons for tests of prisoners.

During his visit to district jail here to review facilities being provided to prisoners, the deputy commissioner said that more facilities would be provided in jail as per policy of the provincial government.

He said the issue of shortage of medicines at jail hospital would be resolved soon.

The DC also visited different barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners in jail. He also planted a sapling at the jail.

Related Topics

Shortage AIDS Salman Khan Jail Visit Government

Recent Stories

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

37 seconds ago
 Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

23 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

22 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

22 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

22 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>