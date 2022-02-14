UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Redesign Chowk Kumharanwala

February 14, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to redesign Chowk Kumharanwala in order to improve traffic management.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan during his visit to Chowk Kumharanwala along with officers of the departments concerned here on Monday.

He said the chowk would be expanded and green belts would be constructed on it to improve traffic management and beautification. He said the best parking arrangements would be made under the flyover of the chowk.

The deputy commissioner said the culture, tradition and historic identity of the city of saints would be inscribed at the flyover.

He directed officers of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make a comprehensive plan for the project.

