Distt admin to rehabilitate infrastructure by removing encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :District administration decided to rehabilitate and improve infrastructure by adopting a zero tolerance policy against encroachers across the district.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir here on Tuesday.

Umar Jehangir directed officers to clear Nishtar road, Gardezi Market, Mumtazabad and Old Shujabad road. Joint teams, composed of officials of Multan Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and District Council.

Encroachments, both permanent and temporary will be removed. Similarly, the roads should be marked with red colour so that no one could violate again.

He urged traders to extend maximum cooperation in order to make the anti encroachment campaign successful.