Distt admin to restore historic identity of Shujabad in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to restore and upgrade the historical status of the interior Shujababad.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto visited Tehsil Shujabad to inspect the performance of different departments and listen to public complaints.

He directed the officers of the Municipal Committee to take immediate steps for the improvement of infrastructure in the city. Tahir Watto said that Rs 90 million would be issued for the repair of different roads.

He also hinted at the restoration of Muzaffar Palace in its original form.