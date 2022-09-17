UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Seal Properties After Detection Of Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Distt admin to seal properties after detection of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration decided to register cases against shopkeepers and other citizens after noticing the presence of dengue larvae at their shops or houses.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner Rizwan Nazir, here on Saturday. The meeting participants decided to take strict measures to prevent spread of dengue larvae.

The additional deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure special screening at graveyards, junkyards and tyre shops. Similarly, anti dengue spray should be done at sensitive places and graveyards. The officials of Water and Sanitation Authority and Solid Waste Management were directed to ensure cleanliness and assist in the campaign to eliminate dengue larvae. The properties of the citizens would be sealed if dengue larvaes were found at their workplace or residences, said additional deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Dengue Water

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

26 minutes ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

3 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.