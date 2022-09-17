Distt admin to seal properties after detection of dengue larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration decided to register cases against shopkeepers and other citizens after noticing the presence of dengue larvae at their shops or houses.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner Rizwan Nazir, here on Saturday. The meeting participants decided to take strict measures to prevent spread of dengue larvae.

The additional deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure special screening at graveyards, junkyards and tyre shops. Similarly, anti dengue spray should be done at sensitive places and graveyards. The officials of Water and Sanitation Authority and Solid Waste Management were directed to ensure cleanliness and assist in the campaign to eliminate dengue larvae. The properties of the citizens would be sealed if dengue larvaes were found at their workplace or residences, said additional deputy commissioner.