Distt admin to serve warning notices to parents of underage motorcyclists

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :District administration launched a campaign to serve notices to parents of under-age motorcyclists in order to ensure road safety, especially on highways.

According to official sources, "Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu is taking a special interest and measures to ensure highway safety." He initiated a campaign against motorcyclists under 18 years of age, sending warning notices to their parents.

Additionally, strict actions will be taken against individuals not installing mirrors and wearing helmets while riding motorcycles.

Earlier, In a recent District Accident Review Committee meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sindhu, and key officials from various departments, including ADCG, Assistant Commissioner (AC), DSP Highways, Traffic Police, CEO Health, Axion Highways, and Rescue 1122, participated.

The committee received a briefing from Secretary RTA Hina Rehman.

Addressing the increasing rate of accidents, DC Sindhu emphasized the need to start an awareness campaign at the school and college levels.

Furthermore, he announced strict measures to regulate transport properly.

"Public transport vehicles without fitness certificates and driving licenses will not be allowed on the roads," he informed.