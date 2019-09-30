Distt Admin To Set Up Daster-Khawn For Poor
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:54 PM
The district administration will set up Daster-Khawn to provide free of cost meal to poor on daily basis
Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar told APP that the Daster-Khawn would be established with the cooperation of philanthropists, at district council hall where dinner would be served to poor.
Different officers of the district administration would inspect the Daster-Khawn, he said and urged the philanthropists to cooperate with the district government.
The meal-table (Daster Khawn) would be inaugurated on October 1, DC added.