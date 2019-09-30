UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin To Set Up Daster-Khawn For Poor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:54 PM

Distt admin to set up Daster-Khawn for poor

The district administration will set up Daster-Khawn to provide free of cost meal to poor on daily basis

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration will set up Daster-Khawn to provide free of cost meal to poor on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar told APP that the Daster-Khawn would be established with the cooperation of philanthropists, at district council hall where dinner would be served to poor.

Different officers of the district administration would inspect the Daster-Khawn, he said and urged the philanthropists to cooperate with the district government.

The meal-table (Daster Khawn) would be inaugurated on October 1, DC added.

