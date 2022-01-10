UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Set Up Ehsas Bazaar, Ehsas Wall For Deserving People

Published January 10, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to speed up efforts for establishment of Ehsas Bazaar and Ehsas Wall through which deserving people would be offered warm cloths free of cost.

In a directive issued here on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that welfare of public was top priority of the government. He said that Ehsas Bazaar and Ehsas Wall would be set up in the district from where the deserving people would be offered warm cloths free of cost. He urged officers to ensure maximum participation of local philanthropists and citizens in this activity.

Presiding over a meeting in this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Mandheer said that district administration putting all efforts to provide relief to deserving people as per the vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that Ehsas Bazaar and Ehsas Wall would be a blessing for the deserving people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Umer Sherazi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum and local traders and civil society members also participated in the meeting.

