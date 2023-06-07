Distt admin to set up six cattle sale points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday decided to set up six cattle sale points in the district for providing facilities to the masses for the purchase of their sacrificial animals before Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting of district administration and cattle management company here at his office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said that the model cattle company would set up two cattle sale points.

The municipal corporation would also set up two points while one sale point would set up each at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, he added. The DC said that section 144 would be imposed on selling cattle in urban areas.

Furthermore, he assured that the best parking, security, cleanliness and clean drinking water facilities would be made at all cattle sale points. The deputy commissioner said that the arrangements would be finalized in advance before Eid-ul-Adha to facilitate the masses.