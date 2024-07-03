Open Menu

Distt Admin To Speed Up Action Against Dengue

July 03, 2024

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed officers concerned to speed up actions for dengue control before monsoon season

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed officers concerned to speed up actions for dengue control before monsoon season.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding dengue control on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that complaints regarding dengue larvae must be resolved on priority.

He urged officers concerned to increase indoor and outdoor activities and ensure daily base checking of nurseries, type shops and other places.

He warned officers concerned to improve performance and added that bogus entries would not be tolerated at any cost.

