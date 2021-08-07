UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Start Crackdown Against Illegal Private Schools

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Distt admin to start crackdown against illegal private schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the private schools having no proper registration and building map approval by the departments concerned.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad while presiding over a meeting of district registration authority to review registration and educational level of the private schools held here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, DC Ali Shahzad said that special teams have been formed to conduct survey of illegal schools having no registration. He said that it has been decided that the schools without proper building map approval would not be registered.

He said that parking plan was being made compulsory for the school situated at urban areas creating traffic related issues. He said that registration of the school would be canceled over failure in the physical inspection of the school building.

The deputy commissioner said the government has introduced same syllabus for improvement of education. He said that fees of private schools and other related issues were being observed comprehensively. He said the education system was being restored under strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

Related Topics

Education Traffic Same Government Coronavirus

Pakistan

