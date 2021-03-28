UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin To Start Gunny Bag Distribution From Apr 01

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Distt admin to start gunny bag distribution from Apr 01

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other districts of the province, the district administration Muzaffargarh would start distribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement process from April 01.

The district administration has urged farmers to visit wheat procurement centres to receive gunny bags from the said date.

As per directives of provincial government, the farmers who seeking to get 500 gunny bags would get approval from the incharge of the centre.

Approval from director food would be compulsory to get 1,000 gunny bags, deputy commissioner office sources said.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that transparency and merit would not be violated in gunny bags distribution process.

