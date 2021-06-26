Distt admin to start registration of labourers from June 28

The district administration has decided to start registration of labourers for issuance of social security cards from June 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to start registration of labourers for issuance of social security cards from June 28.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani while presiding over a meeting of district vigilance committee here on Saturday.

He said that labourers working at bricks kilns and other private organizations would be given social security cards, adding that strict action would be taken against those who refused to cooperate in the process of registration. He said that labourers would get facilities of pension, medical treatment and financial assistance through the social security cards.

The ADCG said that old age benefit institution and labour department would visit different bricks kilns for registration of labourers.

He said that no more delay on registration would be tolerated, adding that inspection of other commercial point would be conducted.

He warned brick kilns owners to avoid child labour otherwise FIRs would be registered against them.

The meeting was also attended by the officers of labour, social welfare, police, EOBI and other departments concerned were also present.