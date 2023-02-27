Distt admin to start special operation for preventing drug addiction

UrduPoint.com

The district administration and the police decided on Monday to launch a special operation in the district for preventing drug addiction by ensuring strict action against drug peddlers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration and the police decided on Monday to launch a special operation in the district for preventing drug addiction by ensuring strict action against drug peddlers.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana jointly presided over a meeting here to discuss the rehabilitation of persons with drug addiction.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the health department would provide data on people suffering from addiction on a daily basis. He assured that the rehabilitation centres of Nishtar Hospital and Social Welfare Complex would be made operational at the earliest.

Omer Jehangir added that private organisations and NGOs would also participate in the rehabilitation drive for achieving more effective results.

He said that more than 4,000 persons with drug addiction were treated through Social Welfare Drug Rehabilitation Centre, adding that specific anti-drugs wards had been made at prisons of the district. The DC also directed officers concerned to organise awareness seminars at educational institutes and public places.

The CPO said that special attention was being paid to drug peddling in educational institutes. He said that strict security was being ensured at the rehabilitation centres, adding the district administration was determined to eradicate drug addiction and peddling from society at any cost.

