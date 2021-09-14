UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin To Support FIEDMC For Completion Of Its Projects: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Distt admin to support FIEDMC for completion of its projects: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said on Tuesday the district administration would fully support Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to complete of its projects in industrial zones especially Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate.

During his visit to FIEDMC Camp Office, the DC said that all available resources would be utilized to remove obstacles in the development of industrial zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had been taking interest in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate development, therefore, the project be completed soon.

He also appreciated the establishment of Disaster Management Cell (DMC) in the industrial zone, and said that all facilities would be provided for the promotion of commercial activities in these areas.

He also took briefing on furniture city, health city weaving city, one-window service centre and other ongoing development projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) and said that international investors prefer Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate for investment as it had gained much importance after its declaration as Special Economic Zone of the country.

Present on the occasion, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal assured full protection for national as well as international investors in industrial zones and said that police would take all possible steps for beefing up security in these areas.

AC Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haidar and others were also present.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FIEDMC Rana Mohammad Yousuf briefed the DCabout the development work and law and order situation in industrial zones.

