Distt admin to take action against fake, expired medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) District administration has decided to launch crackdown against sale and purchase of fake and expired medicines.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views while presiding over drug quality control board meeting here Wednesday.

DC directed the drug inspectors to make inspection of medical stores and godowns.

CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani and drug inspectors presented cases and DC awarded punishments to various medical stores and companies over drug act violation.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said, "Those playing with the human lives don't deserve any relaxation."

"Medical stores and company owners will be arrested if narcotic injections and drugs are recovered."

The companies would be used to bound to print price and warranty on medicines, he added.

DC also ordered action against quacks and to seal the stores of those who sell illegal and unlicensed medicines.