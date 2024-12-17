Distt admin to take effective steps for anti-polio campaign’s success: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth on Tuesday said the district administration would take effective steps for success of ongoing anti-polio drive and Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Assistant Commissioners were active in the fields in that regard.

He stated this while reviewing ongoing anti-polio drive in various areas of the district.

The DC checked thump marks of children for vaccination and asked about performances of the polio teams.

He said that 758,490 children up to five years would be immunized polio drops in the campaign, adding it was collective responsibility of the nation to eliminate the crippling disease and make future of the country secure.

He appealed the parents to cooperate fully with the polio teams.