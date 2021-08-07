Distt admin urges citizens to cooperate in corona vaccination survey

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Hyderabad Friday urged the citizens to cooperate with the government school teachers in conducting population corona vaccination survey.

In a statement issued here, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai acknowledged the important role being played by the teachers who had been engaged in the door to door survey.

He said Hyderabad was the first district which had initiated the door to door survey of the vaccinated and non-vaccinated population.

Following Hyderabad, the Sindh government had directed all the districts to engage the government teachers in the vaccination process, he added.

He said after collection of data of the population which had not been vaccinated special arrangements would be made to immunize that segment of the population.

"It's also possible that we may start the process of door to door vaccination for such citizens," he told.

Nimai also appealed to the people to adopt the SOPs as the fourth wave of COVID-19 was infecting a large number of people.