Distt admin urges citizens to get vaccinated to avoid social restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration urged upon citizens to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus to refrain from social restrictions as 'no vaccination, no services' policy will be followed after Sept 30

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration urged upon citizens to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus to refrain from social restrictions as 'no vaccination, no services' policy will be followed after Sept 30.

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, directed officials to accelerate vaccination process against covid-19 to get hundred percent target.

Following DC directive, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiar Ismail, paid visits to different public offices including NADRA, Health department, educational institute besides petrol pumps and checked vaccination status of the citizens.

The AC asked NADRA administration, petrol pump, transport owners, shop keepers, venders, schools and Collage managements to refuse service delivery to unvaccinated citizens.

He said the district administration was going to block mobile SIMs of unvaccinated citizens of the district.