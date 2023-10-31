Distt Admin Warns Action, Dissociates From Private Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:43 PM
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) District Administration South Waziristan on Tuesday clarified that the district government has nothing to do with committees that were formed by the public for various purposes.
A notification issued from district administration has explicitly warned people that these committees have no legal
value neither these private committees have any association and link with government institutions, especially armed
forces, frontier corps and district administration.
Authorities would initiate strict action against committees if these are involved in any unlawful and illegal activities, said
the notification.