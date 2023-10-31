Distt admin warns action, dissociates from private committee

District Administration South Waziristan on Tuesday clarified that the district government has nothing to do with committees that were formed by the public for various purposes

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) District Administration South Waziristan on Tuesday clarified that the district government has nothing to do with committees that were formed by the public for various purposes.

A notification issued from district administration has explicitly warned people that these committees have no legal

value neither these private committees have any association and link with government institutions, especially armed

forces, frontier corps and district administration.

Authorities would initiate strict action against committees if these are involved in any unlawful and illegal activities, said

the notification.