Distt admin warns private laboratories to provide accurate data of COVID-19 tests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration warned private laboratories to provide accurate data of coronavirus positive cases and warned that strict action would be taken against them under criminal act if found guilty.

Addressing a meeting with private laboratories owners here on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed Khan said coronavirus was spreading in the city.

He said total registered patients of the COVID-19 were 1134 across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary Health Abdullah Khurram Niazi said strict action would be taken against private laboratories under criminal act and laboratories would be sealed for not cooperating with the administration.

He directed them to upload data of coronavirus cases on health department portal regularly.

The official said testing capacity of corona was being increased in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Hidayat Ullah Khan, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Muhammad Zubair, Mudasir Mumtaz, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, Dr Muhammad Ali, Dr Atta-Ul-Rehman and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.