Distt Admin, WASA continue joint efforts to drain out rain water from city areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas of the district along with officers of WASA and other relevant departments have continued joint efforts for draining out rain water accumulated in various localities of city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad rural on Friday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioners Mohammad Ibrahim Arbab, Gada Hussain Soomro, Aijaz Halepoto and Subhan Shoro personally supervised water draining out process and inspected cleaning work of rain drains in their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed HESCO authorities to restore power supply in those areas where it had been suspended for hours during the rain.

Meanwhile, MPAs Sharjeel Inaam Memon, Jam Kahn Shoro and Abdul Jabbar Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had reviewed arrangements for draining out of rainy water from low lying areas on Thursday night and directed HESCO officials to restore power supply so that water could be drained out timely from residential areas.