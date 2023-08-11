Open Menu

Distt Admin Working Tirelessly To Improve The Standard Of Public Educational Institutes: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Distt admin working tirelessly to improve the standard of public educational institutes: DC

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Friday said that the district government was working tirelessly to improve education standards at local public institutions at the direction of the Punjab government.

He stated this in a meeting arranged for improving the facilities and performance of the government educational institutions here.

Additional DC Mohammed Asad, CEO Education Adrees Khan, DEOs Riaz Malghani, Shehla Jabeen, Khurshid Qaisrani, and Monitoring Evaluation Assistants participated in the meeting.

Shahid Zaman informed that CM and Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab were keen to have improvement of education in public institutions.

He directed the relevant staff to expedite improvement in the institutions before the end of summer vacation.

He sought regular reports on the improvement of infrastructure and cleanliness on a daily basis to ensure the up-gradation of the standard of the institutions.

The DC said, "All the indicators must be fulfilled to improve the ranking of schools." Good works would be rewarded while strict punishment announced for bad performance, he added.

Requisition of tree plantation at the schools should be moved to Forest Department to have a healthy environment within its surrounding, the DC concluded.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

31 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

32 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

32 minutes ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

1 hour ago
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

3 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan