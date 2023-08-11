Distt admin working tirelessly to improve the standard of public educational institutes: DC

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Friday said that the district government was working tirelessly to improve education standards at local public institutions at the direction of the Punjab government.

He stated this in a meeting arranged for improving the facilities and performance of the government educational institutions here.

Additional DC Mohammed Asad, CEO Education Adrees Khan, DEOs Riaz Malghani, Shehla Jabeen, Khurshid Qaisrani, and Monitoring Evaluation Assistants participated in the meeting.

Shahid Zaman informed that CM and Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab were keen to have improvement of education in public institutions.

He directed the relevant staff to expedite improvement in the institutions before the end of summer vacation.

He sought regular reports on the improvement of infrastructure and cleanliness on a daily basis to ensure the up-gradation of the standard of the institutions.

The DC said, "All the indicators must be fulfilled to improve the ranking of schools." Good works would be rewarded while strict punishment announced for bad performance, he added.

Requisition of tree plantation at the schools should be moved to Forest Department to have a healthy environment within its surrounding, the DC concluded.