Distt Administration advises masses to purchase subsidized flour from registered dealers

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has urged the masses to purchase the flour from the authorized dealers of provincial food department on subsidized rates.

The office of District Administer said here Friday that the 20kg sack of flour is being sold at Rs 860 at the registered dealers of food department, adding that a list of the registered dealers has been published for public information.

It said that Rs 30 extra is being charged on per sack of 20 kg in areas of Galiyat, Sherwan, Bakot, Bairot and Lowra under the head of transportation charges.

It said the government has authorized 113 dealers in Abbottabad district for 13 flour mills in the district and if any trader is interest to sell flour on the subsidized rate he could contact the district administration or Office of District Food Controller on phone numbers 0992-9310553, 0992-9310326.