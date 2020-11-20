UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Administration Advises Masses To Purchase Subsidized Flour From Registered Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:09 PM

Distt Administration advises masses to purchase subsidized flour from registered dealers

The district administration has urged the masses to purchase the flour from the authorized dealers of provincial food department on subsidized rates

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has urged the masses to purchase the flour from the authorized dealers of provincial food department on subsidized rates.

The office of District Administer said here Friday that the 20kg sack of flour is being sold at Rs 860 at the registered dealers of food department, adding that a list of the registered dealers has been published for public information.

It said that Rs 30 extra is being charged on per sack of 20 kg in areas of Galiyat, Sherwan, Bakot, Bairot and Lowra under the head of transportation charges.

It said the government has authorized 113 dealers in Abbottabad district for 13 flour mills in the district and if any trader is interest to sell flour on the subsidized rate he could contact the district administration or Office of District Food Controller on phone numbers 0992-9310553, 0992-9310326.

Related Topics

Abbottabad From Government Flour

Recent Stories

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom Plans to Start Building 3rd Unit ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Regrets US' North Korea-Related Sanctions o ..

1 minute ago

Russian Health Official Says Several Studies Prove ..

1 minute ago

‘We are being treated like slaves in our own cou ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.