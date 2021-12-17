Distt Administration announces holiday on Dec 18 in Hangu

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:17 PM

District administration Hangu Friday announced holiday on Saturday,(December 18) due to local government polls in the district

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Hangu Friday announced holiday on Saturday,(December 18) due to local government polls in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner , Sarmad Saleem all public and private sector schools and colleges will remain close on Saturday.

The decision for closure of schools and colleges is taken to ensure timely completion of the election process.

