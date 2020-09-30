UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Administration Arrest 18 Bakers For Selling Underweight Roti

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Distt Administration arrest 18 bakers for selling underweight roti

District administration Wednesday arrested 18 bakers (nanbais) from different localities for selling underweight roti, said a news release

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Wednesday arrested 18 bakers (nanbais) from different localities for selling underweight roti, said a news release.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah conducted raids on tandoors located in Circular Road and Beri Bagh areas.

AC Gulshan Ara checked the weight of the roti at tandoors on RA Bazara of Saddar area and AAC Kahshif Jan also carried out crackdown on tandoors situated on Kohat Road.

Collectively, the district administration arrested 18 bakers for selling underweight roti and actions as per law underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Gulshan Saddar Bagh From Weight

Recent Stories

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entitie ..

10 minutes ago

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for v ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

26 minutes ago

DC accentuates heads of educational institutes to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.