Distt Administration arrest 18 bakers for selling underweight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Wednesday arrested 18 bakers (nanbais) from different localities for selling underweight roti, said a news release.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah conducted raids on tandoors located in Circular Road and Beri Bagh areas.

AC Gulshan Ara checked the weight of the roti at tandoors on RA Bazara of Saddar area and AAC Kahshif Jan also carried out crackdown on tandoors situated on Kohat Road.

Collectively, the district administration arrested 18 bakers for selling underweight roti and actions as per law underway.