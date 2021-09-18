Distt. administration blocks 984 properties of revenue tax defaulters

District Administration has tightened the noose against revenue tax defaulters and blocked 984 properties of defaulters at Tehsil Sadar area

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, AC Sadar Adnan Badar also issued properties confiscation notices to the revenue tax defaulters over non payment of pending dues.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting, Adnan Badar said that the provincial government has given task for stern action against revenue tax defaulters.

He directed the revenue officials to display the Names of all defaulters at public places and added that there was ban on sale and purchase of defaulters' properties.

He warned that legal action process would be started against them in next phase.