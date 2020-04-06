UrduPoint.com
Distt Administration Continues Crackdown Against Profiteers

Distt Administration continues crackdown against profiteers

BANNU, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi Monday conducted raids against profiteers and hoarders of sanitizers, surgical gloves and masks and lodged an FIR and imposed heavy fines.

The DC office said that Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Khan inspected different shops and took sample of sanitizer and sent to lab for quality checking. Meanwhile a shopkeeper was booked for overcharging while fines were imposed on several others.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner warned shopkeepers to refrain from looting people otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

