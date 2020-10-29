UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Administration Directed To Ensure Supply Of 20 Kg Flour Bag At Rs 860

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:52 PM

Distt Administration directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860

The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration have been directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration have been directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration had made arrangements to ensure availability of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860 retail price fixed by the Punjab government besides setting up over 100 fair price shops for uninterrupted supply of flour to the citizens.

The administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour and other necessary items to the residents and the shopkeepers had been warned of strict action on violation of the prices fixed for essential commodities.

He informed that the administration had set up fair price shops in Rawalpindi city to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at fixed price besides arrangements for availability of the essential commodity at Rs 860 in the open market.

The DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure regular food supply chain here in wholesale markets all around Rawalpindi district in this regard.

The local administration had enough wheat stock to fulfill needs of residents of Rawalpindi district, he added.

He said, all the assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers concerned had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in the open marketsand visit different areas the district to check prices of daily use items and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Price Market All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Iran's New Plan for Karabakh Is Based on Principle ..

4 minutes ago

Soyabean oil costing $46.839 mln, palm $579.006 ml ..

10 minutes ago

Computerization of land record begins in 18 tehsil ..

10 minutes ago

Awareness stressed on 'World Psoriasis day'

10 minutes ago

Thatta Water Supply reference: Zardari was exempte ..

18 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Opens Doors to the First Experien ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.