Distt administration finalizes arrangements to organize family festival at Rani Bagh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army has finalized all arrangements to organize a weeklong family festival here at Rani Bagh from tomorrow.

The weeklong family festival aimed to provide recreational and entertainment opportunities is being organized in connection with 145th birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the spokesman of the district administration informed and added that the festival will remain opened from December 25, 2021 to January 1, 2022 from 12 noon to midnight daily.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will inaugurate the festival tomorrow at 4 p.am., the spokesman informed and added that Meena Bazaar for women, kids Corner, food Court, Books Mela, Cultural Stalls, Flower exhibition, Trade and Industrial Exhibition, Musical Concerts, Stage Show and Comedy Shows will be the parts of week longfamily festival.