Distt Administration Holds Public Awareness Walks On Dengue

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Distt Administration holds public awareness walks on dengue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the district administrations held public awareness walks in different areas of the city to sensitize masses about preventive measures against dengue.

The Additional Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners led the walks in Badhabair, inner city, Mattani, Tehkal,Hassan Khel and Hayatabad areas.

They urged the masses to keep the water containers covered, use anti mosquito and insect repellent sprays and nets, use screens on the windows and doors, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and control mosquitoes inside and outside the home.

The speakers informed the public that each year, an estimated 400 million people are infected with dengue virus through the bites of infected mosquitoes worldwide.

