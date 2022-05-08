Distt administration honours Shakir Shujabadi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :District administration honoured known seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi by installing special name plate at his residence in recognition of his services for raising voice for rights of the poor and social inequalities in his matchless poetry.

The known poet Shakir Shujabadi, through his matchless poetry, not only gave recognition to the area at national and international level but also highlighted the social and economic problems of the backward region of south Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem unveiled the honourary name plate and stated that the district administration would continue to extend support for treatment of the legendary and eminent poet.

The residence of the great Shakir Shujabadi was also decorated by the district administration.

Shakir Shujabadi expressed gratitude for the initiative of the district administration for giving due recognition to literary figures of the district Multan.

On this occasion, a good number of officials, civil society workers and literary figures were also present in the ceremony.