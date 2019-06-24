UrduPoint.com
Distt Administration Imposes Fines On Filling Stations For Overcharging In Kohat

Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Administration on Monday conducted surprises visit to various filling stations here in the district and imposed heavy fines on various pumps for overcharging and tempering gauge.

On the direction of DC Matiullah Khan, the district committee headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali raided filling stations in Kachapaka area, Sherkot, Mitha Khan and Ormai and found them involved in cheating the public by tempering the gauge and overcharging.

The committee said that these filling stations were charging Rs 1 to 4 more than the fixed rate per liter of gasoline, warning that the crackdown would continue.

