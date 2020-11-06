Distt Administration imposes smart lockdown in seven areas of provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Administration here Friday imposed smart lockdown in various areas of the provincial capital on the recommendation of District Health Officer.

A notification issued here said that St No 15-A, Defence Officers Colony, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt, St No 13, Gul Bahar No 2, Ishrat Cinema Road, House No 17, Fort Road, Peshawar Cantt, House No 48C, Sahib Zada Road, University Town, Adjacent Houses on left and right and including House No 87, St No 4, Sector H2, Phase-VII, Hayatabad and Adjacent Houses on left and right including H. No 115, St No 10 Sector G-1, Phase-II, Hayatabad.

It said that the lockdown would take effect from November 7 and shall remain in force till further orders, adding that no general entry and exit to this locality by any person except those supplying essential commodities and services.

The concerned magistrate-in-charge and DPOs have been asked to ensure implementation of this order while DHO would ensure provision of health services in these localities.

Anyone to be found violating the SOPs would be liable to be proceeded against under sections 17 and 18 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020.