Distt Administration inspects health facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)Tahir Farooq on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Gujjar Khan to inspect facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities for patients reaching the hospital.

The DC also checked the attendance register and medicine record at the unit.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan Ms Rameesha visited Basic Health Unit Bakhral and checked staff attendance and the facility's cleanliness.

The AC directed the Deputy District Health Officer to provide wheelchairs at the Unit facility.

On the occasion, the unit's medical officer briefed the AC about the facilities at BHU.