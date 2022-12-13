UrduPoint.com

Distt Administration Launches Crackdown Against Saw Machines

December 13, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The District administration of Dir Upper has sealed several illegal saw machines during a crackdown launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akmal Khan Khattak on Tuesday.

The District administration has warned the owners of illegal saw machines to immediately stop their activities and follow the directives issued by the government, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them and no leniency would be shown in that regard.

Meanwhile, asphalt work on Chakdara Bypass Road is in progress while remaining will be completed soon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi told the people that due to construction work Chakdara Bypass Road would remain closed for traffic for few days and urged them to use the alternate route of Chakdara Bazaar Road.

