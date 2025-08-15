Open Menu

Distt Administration Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Godowns

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) District administration Peshawar launched a crackdown against illegal godowns in the locality near the mausoleum of the renowned Pashto Sufi poet, Rahman Baba on Friday and sealed seven godowns.

According to the officials of the district administration five of the sealed godowns were used for the storage of bones of cattle and two for the plastic bags. The owners of the godowns were arrested from the spot to initiate further legal proceedings against them.

The godowns used for the bones of cattle were found stingy and unhealthy. The stink coming out of the godowns was injurious to human health.

A spokesman of the district administration has clarified that zero-tolerance policy towards those involved in activities injurious to human health, environment and cleanliness will continue and appealed the general public to inform them about any such illegal activities forthwith, so timely action would be made possible against them.

