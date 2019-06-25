Distt Administration launches crackdown against polythene shopping bags

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The administration has launched crackdown against polythene shopping bags in Bajaur tribal district and seized huge quantity of shopping bags, an official told on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan talking to media said the action has been launched after the traders and shopkeepers failed to voluntarily stop use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region.

He said the crackdown was a part of the administration's decision to ban use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region, adding the decision to ban use and trade of plastic shopping bags was taken in a meeting of senior officials of the administration some six days ago.

He told a number of teams comprising officials of the district administration and Levies force have been formed to visit every shop of the district and check the plastic shopping bags there.

The official said the action would continue till the district was clear of plastic shopping bags.

Plastic shopping bags were the main cause of pollution and disturbing the human lives in the region, he added.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life in Bajaur have lauded the administration for banning use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region, adding that such step was necessary to keep the environment clean and green.