UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Administration Launches Crackdown Against Polythene Shopping Bags

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Distt Administration launches crackdown against polythene shopping bags

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The administration has launched crackdown against polythene shopping bags in Bajaur tribal district and seized huge quantity of shopping bags, an official told on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan talking to media said the action has been launched after the traders and shopkeepers failed to voluntarily stop use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region.

He said the crackdown was a part of the administration's decision to ban use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region, adding the decision to ban use and trade of plastic shopping bags was taken in a meeting of senior officials of the administration some six days ago.

He told a number of teams comprising officials of the district administration and Levies force have been formed to visit every shop of the district and check the plastic shopping bags there.

The official said the action would continue till the district was clear of plastic shopping bags.

Plastic shopping bags were the main cause of pollution and disturbing the human lives in the region, he added.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life in Bajaur have lauded the administration for banning use and trade of plastic shopping bags in the region, adding that such step was necessary to keep the environment clean and green.

Related Topics

Habibullah Khan Visit Media All From

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

9 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

41 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

42 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

56 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.