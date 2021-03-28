UrduPoint.com
Distt. Administration Seal 12 Shops, Arrest 22, Fine 49 Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:20 PM

Distt. administration seal 12 shops, arrest 22, fine 49 over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 12 shops, arrested 22 shopkeepers and fined 49 accused over violation of anti-corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

District administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has launched a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive SOPs and inspected different markets to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

The district administration officers also arrested the managers of 11 wedding halls and also visited BRT stations and bus stations and fined several persons over violation of Corona SOPs.

