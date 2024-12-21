Distt. administration seals cosmetics manufacturing unit, arrests owner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The District Administration on Saturday sealed a soap and cosmetics manufacturing unit in Musazai area and arrested its owner for producing substandard and potentially hazardous products.

According to an official statement, the factory was operating in a residential area without obtaining the required non-objection certificate (NOC) from the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem, has called on the public to report instances of substandard products being sold, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities.