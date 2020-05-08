Distt administration takes action against 216 hoarders, profiteers

Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, 1633 raids were conducted by Price Control Magistrates in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi District and action in accordance with the law was taken against 216 persons found indulged in violation of law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, 1633 raids were conducted by Price Control Magistrates in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi District and action in accordance with the law was taken against 216 persons found indulged in violation of law.

The administration also sent behind the bars 13 violators while fines amounting to over Rs 60,000 were also imposed in this connection.

According to a District Government spokesman, the campaign had been accelerated and raids were conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwal ul Haq.

He said, following the special directives of Punjab government, teams were constituted to conduct raids against holders, profiteers, adulterers and check violation of law particularly during Ramazan.

A large number of raids were also conducted at different markets during April and the administration imposed fines on the shopkeepers who violated the law, he said adding, various persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were arrested.

On the recommendation of the raiding team, 13 cases were registered against the accused and they were sent behind the bars in respective police stations.

He said the raids would continue and the violators of the law would not be spared.

He said that special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.

The steps are being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers particularly during the holy month of Ramazan, he added.